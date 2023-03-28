Technical Education Sports Association of Zimbabwe Games venues named

28 Mar, 2023 - 16:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Technical Education Sports Association of Zimbabwe Games venues named Babourfields Stadium

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ORGANISERS of the Technical Education Sports Association of Zimbabwe (TESAZ) games have revealed venues for various sporting codes for the three-day event.

This year’s edition of the Tesaz games is being hosted by Zimbabwe School of Mines, with a total of 12 institutions set to compete in a number of different sport codes.

Athletics which opens the proceedings will take place at White City Stadium on Wednesday.

The other sport codes will get underway on Thursday.

White City Stadium is also home to netball.

Basketball action is set for Eveline High School, Chess and Darts will be hosted at the Zimbabwe Academy of Music, Bulawayo Polytechnic will host Tennis and table tennis.

Goalball and V1 football will also be at the Bulawayo Polytechnic.

Football action is set for Barbourfields Stadium.

Volleyball, Handball and Pool will be held at Milton High School, UCE and Queens Sports Club respectively. – @innocentskizoe

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting