Technical Education Sports Association of Zimbabwe Games venues named

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ORGANISERS of the Technical Education Sports Association of Zimbabwe (TESAZ) games have revealed venues for various sporting codes for the three-day event.

This year’s edition of the Tesaz games is being hosted by Zimbabwe School of Mines, with a total of 12 institutions set to compete in a number of different sport codes.

Athletics which opens the proceedings will take place at White City Stadium on Wednesday.

The other sport codes will get underway on Thursday.

White City Stadium is also home to netball.

Basketball action is set for Eveline High School, Chess and Darts will be hosted at the Zimbabwe Academy of Music, Bulawayo Polytechnic will host Tennis and table tennis.

Goalball and V1 football will also be at the Bulawayo Polytechnic.

Football action is set for Barbourfields Stadium.

Volleyball, Handball and Pool will be held at Milton High School, UCE and Queens Sports Club respectively. – @innocentskizoe