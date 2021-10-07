Technical glitches delay Hadebe flight to Ghana

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ALL the Warriors have arrived in Ghana except the defence duo of United States-based Teenage Hadebe and United Kingdom-based Brendan Galloway.

Reports are that Hadebe was denied permission to board a flight to Ghana three times by United States airport officials.

Warriors’ manager Wellington Mpandare told Chronicle Sport from Ghana yesterday that the Houston Dynamo defender initially missed his flight after arriving late from a game and the second attempt to fly was denied as a result of a technical glitch on his Covid-19 vaccination card, which had no code, and the third time authorities asked for some papers, which he produced, but was still prevented from boarding.

“Arrangements have been made for an official from Houston Dynamo to accompany him to the airport,” said Mpandare.

He said Galloway’s case was an issue of a misunderstanding by the person checking him in at the airport.

“They wanted a visa yet it’s issued at the port of entry for all Commonwealth countries. It was a minor misunderstanding which will be sorted out tonight for the player to fly in,” said Mpandare.

Barring any further complications, both players are expected to eventually link up with the rest of the squad today.

Upon touching down in Accra, the Warriors took a 150km road journey to their base in the Cape Coast where they held their first training session yesterday.

Zimbabwe needs to avoid defeat to keep their slim chances alive after picking up just a point in their first two qualifiers.

The Warriors and Black Stars have met six times, with Ghana winning three and Zimbabwe once, and the other two ending in draws.

Warriors Squad

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars)

Defenders: Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutais), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport), Rahman Kutsanzira (FC Platinum), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo), Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan), Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth)

Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune), Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Kuda Mahachi (SuperSport), Marshal Munetsi (Reims), Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Never Tigere (Azam), Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC), Thabani Kamsoko (Zesco)

Strikers: Knowledge Musona (Al-Tai), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates)