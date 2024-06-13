Technological innovation, digital transformation key to the development of Africa: Minister Ndlovu

Leonard Ncube

[email protected]

AFRICA needs to embrace technological innovation and digital transformation if the continent is to modernise, Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu has said.

Speaking on the first day of the 10th edition of the CEO Africa Roundtable Forum in Victoria Falls, Minister Ndlovu called for the promotion of intra-African trade, harmonising policies and creating seamless cross-border supply chains to unlock new avenues for growth.

“To modernise Africa, we must totally embrace technological innovation and digital transformation. This will require substantial investments in world-class infrastructure and an environment that nurtures entrepreneurship and homegrown solutions.

“Reshaping Africa’s economic landscape is also essential. By promoting intra-African trade, harmonizing policies and creating seamless cross-border supply chains, we can unlock new avenues for growth. Diversifying our economies, moving beyond extractive industries, and focusing on beneficiation and value-addition of our resource endowments will be the key to sustainable growth,” said Minister Ndlovu.

The Minister said while Africa acknowledges the multitude of challenges from infrastructure gaps to economic uncertainties particularly given the menacing climate change which sadly disproportionately affects those least able to deal, it is important to acknowledge that a lot of work has been undertaken to address some of these challenges and Africa stands poised to realise its immense potential.

He said, “With the right vision and collaborative efforts, we can transform our continent into an economic powerhouse that inspires the world.”

The meeting which ends on Saturday is running under the theme “The Future of Africa: Modernise, Reshape and Grow”.

Minister Ndlovu said the theme reflects the critical juncture at which the continent now finds itself.

“As we modernise and reshape our Vision for 2030, our envisaged accelerated growth must be one of inclusivity, sustainability and equity. Prosperity must reach all segments of our societies, creating opportunities for all, regardless of gender, race, or social status.

“The future of Africa is ours to define through collaborative, diplomatic efforts that lead to sustainable and mutually beneficial synergies. By working together in a spirit of goodwill and shared purpose, we can unleash the tremendous potential that lies within our continent. Let this forum be a catalyst for bold, transformative ideas that will propel Africa into a new era of progress and prosperity,” he said.