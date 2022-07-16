Technology and innovation will lure diasporans back home: ED

President Mnangagwa cuts a ribbon to officially open Midlands State University National Pathology Research and Diagnostic Centre in Gweru yesterday. Assisting him are Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga (second right), Vice Chancellor Professor Victor Ngonidzashe Muzvidziwa and Minister Amon Murwira

Prosper Ndlovu in Gweru

THE Second Republic’s robust drive towards innovation and technology development is critical in modernising the country’s economy, which creates a favourable environment for luring Zimbabweans in the diaspora back home, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

While the country has suffered loss of critical skills over the past years, the New Dispensation is focused on fostering transformative and inclusive development in line with the aspirations of Vision 2030, which seeks to achieve an empowered upper middle income economy.

This is being achieved through comprehensive ease of doing business reforms initiated since 2018 and robust infrastructure development projects, coupled with adoption of innovation and technology as key enablers in keeping with global trends.

Officially opening the state-of-the- art Midlands State University (MSU) National Pathology Research and Diagnostic Centre in Gweru, the largest in the country, President Mnangagwa said the broad and cross-cutting technology and innovation initiatives, which are at the heart of the country’s Education 5.0 Philosophy, were part of the Second Republic’s quest to make lives of all Zimbabweans better.

The new pathological facility, which is part of the university’s medical school, was built using Government resources and has been completed on record time after President Mnangagwa laid it’s foundation stone last year. It is expected to scale up provision of quality health services for citizens and help Zimbabwe realise Universal Health Coverage targets.

Further, the modern centre is expected to address the shortage of local pathologists and help trim foreign currency losses from service outsourcing through creating such specialist programmes at home, said the President.

It will also increase access to pathology and diagnostic services to a cross-section of people in the Midlands Province, across the country and regionally.

“To ensure sustained momentum of these programmes and projects, a conducive research and innovation ecosystem is guaranteed towards generating wealth, while providing platforms for young boys and girls to showcase their talent and ideas,” said President Mnangagwa.

“I can assure you that with such facilities we are going to attract back our young Zimbabwean brains, girls and boys who are in the diaspora.

“Most of them have gone away and acquired state-of-the-art expertise in various fields and they cannot practice that back home. But with such facilities they will begin to come back and serve their country.”

President Mnangagwa, who earlier conducted a tour of the new facility accompanied by his deputy, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, university executives and Cabinet ministers, said it was pleasing that the establishment of the MSU National Pathological Research Centre was envisaged to drive local manufacturing of laboratory reagents and point of care devices.

In view of present and future disease threats, he challenged MSU to move swiftly to develop and grow high capabilities for disease surveillance, control and prevention.

“I exhort Midlands State University to provide appropriate and holistic complementary services to develop competent pathology practitioners who are able to manage complex laboratory functions,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the transformation of the medical research and health sector, in particular, should result in Zimbabwe becoming a medical tourism hub, which will reverse the trend where locals flock outside the country for medical attention.

The President urged the private sector to come on board and work closely with the Government in developing home grown solutions that will result in improved health and well being of all people, as articulated in the National Development Strategy and Vision 2030.

Vice-President Chiwenga, who is also Minister of Health and Child Care, said through the new pathological centre, MSU will now contribute more to the national quality health delivery systems.

He acknowledged that the country’s health sector currently faces challenges, which include shortage of critical staff, key materials and infrastructure saying these cannot be addressed over night but certainly steps are being taken to tackle them.

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Larry Mavima, said the official opening of the pathological research facility was a momentous occasion in the scientific innovation drive to transform Zimbabwe’s health sector.

He paid tribute to President Mnangagwa for walking the talk in fulfilling electoral promises in many ways and through capacitating institutions of higher learning such as MSU, which is now contributing immensely in the development of the province and the country at large.

In his remarks, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister, Professor Amon Murwira, said the new pathological facility is a bold statement of the New Dispensation’s determination to build Zimbabwe using its own resources.

He said President Mnangagwa’s leadership has changed the game in science and technology development in the country.

Such innovation, he said, is critical in driving Zimbabwe’s industrial transformation, alleviating poverty and domesticating key services including diagnostic research and testing, which was previously outsourced from other countries.

Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri also applauded the innovation and technology breakthrough by MSU, and noted in particular the higher element of gender mainstreaming in all university operations.

She said under President Mnangagwa’s visionary leadership, learning institutions have risen to the occasion to assist Zimbabwe fight poverty.

University executives, deputy ministers, senior Government officials, traditional leaders, academics and business leaders attended the event.