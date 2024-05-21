Teen (13) strangles brother (4) to death

Online Reporter

A 13 year old boy strangled his young brother (4) to death for not keeping up with him when they were returning home from the river after a fishing exhibition.

The incident, according to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, happened at Chief Chivi’s area in Masvingo and the teen appeared before the Masvingo Magistrates’ Court facing murder charges.

“The state is alleging that on the 5th of May 2024, the informant left the now deceased 4 year old boy in the care of the accused person who is his brother. The acused and his 4 year old brother went fishing in the river. On their way back home, the now deceased could not keep up with the accused. This enraged the accused person who lost patience and assaulted him several times by kicking and slapping him all over the body,” said the NPAZ.

When he fell, the 13 year old strangled the minor and told him to get up and walk home, the NPAZ said.

“He realised that the now deceased was losing consciousness and quickly carried him on his back and rushed home where he tried to feed him with porridge but he could not eat as he was now unconscious. He laid him on the floor and fled. The death was reported by the informant who found the now deceased’s body when she returned home. He was remanded in the custody of the Department of Social Welfare to the 28th of June 2023,” said the NPAZ.