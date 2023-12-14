Teen (15) drowns in Umzingwane Dam

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

A 15-year-old teenager from Umzingwane drowned in a dam while he was swimming with friends.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred on December 12 at around 5PM.

She said Brian Dube failed to swim and drowned in the dam.

“I can confirm that we recorded a case of drowning which occurred at Bhalu Dam in Umzingwane. Brian Dube and his two friends aged 13 and 15 went to swim at the dam at around 5PM. Dube drowned and his friends tried to save him but failed. They alerted some elders in the community. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and members of the sub aqua team retrieved Dube’s body from the dam,” she said.

Insp Mangena urged members of the public to exercise caution when in water bodies. She also urged parents and guardians to conscientise youngsters on the dangers of entering unsafe water points. Insp Mangena urged people to be extra careful around water points especially during the rainy season. She said an increase is drowning cases is recorded during this time.

@DubeMatutu