Teen beats up wife for attending chief’s court

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

A 19-YEAR-OLD man beat and strangled his 21-year-old wife after she attended a Chief’s court.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said on 16 February, the complainant arrived home from the Chief’s court and found her husband in the kitchen.

The accused person then ordered the complainant to pack her belongings and leave his parents’ homestead.

“The complainant refused and an argument arose between the two resulting in the accused person assaulting the complainant using clenched fists on the mouth, the head and all over the face.

He also strangled the complainant and pushed her to the wall. A police report was made, resulting in the arrest of the accused person”.

“He was convicted and sentenced to eight months imprisonment wholly suspended on condition that he performs 210 hours community service, “said NPAZ