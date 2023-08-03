Teen caught trying to rape granny (78)

Laurel Murangaridzirayi, [email protected]

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a 19-year-old man from Mpopoma for allegedly attempting to rape a 78-year-old woman from the same suburb.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest of Brighton Ncube.

“Police confirm the arrest of Brighton Ncube, a male adult aged 19 years of unknown address, Mabutweni, Bulawayo in connection with a case of attempted rape where his victim is a 78-year-old woman from Mpopoma, Bulawayo,” he said.

It is alleged that yesterday around 3 pm, the complainant was waiting for other church congregants to come for a church service when Brighton Ncube pounced on her.

“On the 02nd of August 2023 at around 1500 hours, the complainant was at the SDA church yard at Mabutweni, waiting for other congregants to come and have a church service. She was approached by the accused person who sat next to her and said that the complainant looked familiar to him,” said Insp Ncube.

The 78-year-old woman became worried as the accused person acted strangely and left the yard in search of other congregants.

“The complainant became suspicious of the accused person’s behaviour and then left the church yard for Mabutweni residential area to locate one of the congregants to accompany her home,” said Insp Ncube.

Brighton Ncube is alleged to have followed and attacked the complainant as she was on her way out of the church.

“When she was about 10 metres away, the accused person followed her from behind and tripped her to the ground forcing her to lie facing upwards. The accused person stuffed soil in the complainant’s mouth, closed it using his hands and went on top of the complainant and tried to unzip his trousers.

“He was interrupted by a passer-by who came to the complainant’s rescue.

The accused person fled from the scene but the Good Samaritan pursued him into Insukamini Primary school,” he said.

The matter was reported to the police which led to the accused persons’ arrest.

“Brighton Ncube was arrested by the Good Samaritan being assisted by school security personnel as he tried to hide. A police report was then made,” he said.

Insp Ncube praised the members of the public for being alert and working with the police to curb criminal activities.

“We appreciate members of the public who managed to pursue the accused person which led to his arrest. This active community participative behavior needs to be emulated by the whole of Bulawayo if we are to achieve a crime-free status as a province.”