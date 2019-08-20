Teen crowned Miss Gweru

Sukoluhle Ndlovu, Midlands Correspondent

EIGHTEEN-YEAR-OLD accounting student Tadiwanashe Mhaka was on Friday night crowned Miss Gweru at a glamorous event that was held at the Cathedral Hall.

She shrugged of stiff competition from nine other contestants with Agnes Svosve (20), a human resources student at Midlands State University being crowned 1st Princess. Respina Mada (19) was crowned 2nd Princess. Merlin Patai (20), an Accounting Student at the University of Namibia walked away with the Miss Talent and Miss Personality crowns.

The much-anticipated event, which was attended by Gweru’s socialites, was held under the theme “I Choose To Speak Out Against Abuse”. Models from Hopeful Life University for Toddlers curtain-raised.

Mhaka, speaking after being crowned, said she was honoured to have been crowned Miss Gweru.

“I’m very excited and I feel honoured to be given such a huge responsibility. The journey wasn’t easy as I had to compete against equally good models,” said the ecstatic Mhaka.

She vowed to help the girl child fight against abuse during her reign.

“I’ll rope in various organisations to help fight against abuse faced by the girl child. The fight against abuse will include conducting awareness campaigns about the dangers of abuse, empowering young girls and many other activities.”

Trevor Dongo, who provided entertainment, serenaded guests with his mellow tunes. He performed songs like Ndashamisika, Handisi Kumira, Ndokuda and African Queen among other hits. – @sukusinini