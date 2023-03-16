Teen drugs, rapes mentally challenged woman

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A 19-YEAR-OLD man from Kadoma has been arrested for drugging and raping a mentally disturbed woman after luring her into a flat belonging to his brother.

Prince Muporoni met the complainant aged 27 on Sunday at Romney Park Shops where he offered her accommodation for the night.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest, saying Muporoni allegedly had intercourse with his victim several times during the night before releasing her in the morning.

‘On Sunday at around 3PM, the complainant was asked to water the lawn by her mother, but instead, she ran away to the shops coming back the following day. She then disclosed that while away from home, she met Muporoni who forced her to drink alcohol,” said Insp Ncube.

“She got drunk and he later took her to a flat near the shops which he claimed to be his brother’s place. there was no one else there except the complainant and accused and they shared the same bed on that night. Muporoni took advantage of that the complainant was tipsy and had sexual intercourse with her several times over the night without protection and without her consent.”

Insp Ncube said on Monday a police report was made leading to the arrest of Muporoni.

“We are encouraging members of the public, especially women, to always be wise when dealing with male counterparts, so as not to fall into the hands of rapists in the name of comfort as this makes them more vulnerable to cases of rape, assault or even murder. We also urge the public not to take advantage of people living with mental disabilities as they cannot defend themselves,” added Insp Ncube.

