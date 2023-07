Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Writer



An 18-YEAR-OLD man was found dead in a ditch.

The incident occurred along Kachichi River, Mamwi on July 23, 2023.

The case is under police investigation.

Taking to Twitter police said, “Police in Karoi are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which Blessing Chidzara (18) was found lying dead in a ditch along Kachichi River, Mamwi on 23/07/23,’’ read the tweet.