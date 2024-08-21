Teen jailed 15 years for sodomising step-brother (9)

Tarisiro Tafirenyika – [email protected]

A 19-YEAR-OLD man from Mazowe has been sentenced to 15 years in jail for sodomising his step brother (9).

In a statement on X the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said “on 6 August, the accused person sodomised his 9-year-old step-brother while they shared a bed. The accused stopped when the complainant woke up in pain. When the accused noticed this, they pretended to be asleep. The incident came to light after the younger individual told their father, who confronted the accused. The accused admitted to the actions, leading to a police report and subsequent arrest.”

The accused person pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.