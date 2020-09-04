Teen killed in accident

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A 12-YEAR-OLD boy died on the spot while the driver and two others, aged 10 and 15, sustained injuries when a vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and rolled several times in Fort Rixon.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Tuesday at around 4PM at the 4 kilometre peg along the Fort Rixon-Shangani Road.

He said the vehicle was being driven by Christian Ndlovu (18) when he lost control.

“I can confirm that we recorded a fatal road accident which occurred in Fort Rixon where a 12-year-old boy died on the spot. Christian Ndlovu (18) was driving a Honda Fit along Fort Rixon-Shangani Road with three passengers on board. Upon reaching the four kilometre peg he lost control of the vehicle which rolled several times before landing on its side.

“Tinotenda Mtakavawa, aged 12, died on the spot while the driver and two passengers aged 10 and 15 years sustained injuries. They were ferried to Shangani Rural Hospital where they are reported to be in a stable condition,” he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele urged parents to ensure that they did not allow youngsters to drive vehicles without supervision.

He urged motorists to be cautious when travelling on roads and adhere to regulations in order to avoid loss of life. — @DubeMatutu