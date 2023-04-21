Teen kills bystander in fight with 2 boyfriends

Online Reporter

A WOMAN (18) who was fighting with her two boyfriends at a service station has been arrested for murder after she missed the men with a half-brick and hit a bystander.

The bystander fell into a drain and was rushed to hospital while unconscious, where he died.

Police confirmed the incident, which occurred on 20 April, on twitter.

“Police in Harare have arrested Leanda Mupfumira (18) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 20/04/2023 at a service station in Kuwadzana 2. The suspect allegedly picked a half brick intending to throw it at one of her two boyfriends she was fighting with. The brick hit a bystander, Tawanda Nigel Ziumbe (23), resulting in him falling into a drain and becoming unconscious. The victim died at a local hospital whilst on admission,” tweeted the police on their official handle.