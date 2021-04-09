Teen kills granny (86) over girlfriend

Judge Jarachara, Chronicle Reporter

A LOVESTRUCK juvenile (17) from Madlambudzi in Matabeleland South stoned his ex-girlfriend’s grandfather (86) after the elderly man barred him from taking the girl out for a date.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson inspector Loveness Mangena said the boy (name withheld for ethical reasons) was still at large.

The smitten teen reportedly wanted to rekindle a love affair that he once had with the unnamed girl.

“Last Wednesday, the juvenile went to his ex-girlfriend’s home where he found the girl with her 86-year-old grandfather. He told the now deceased he had come to collect his wife. This did not go down well with the old man who asked the boy to leave his homestead and attacked him with his walking stick,” said Insp Mangena.

The boy, she said, retaliated by picking a brick and striking the old man on the forehead.

The provincial police spokesperson said the girl ran to tell neighbours about the fight.

“Neighbours found the boy throwing stones at the old man who was lying on the ground. The boy fled from the scene. On drawing closer, villagers discovered that the old man was dead. His body was ferried to Matobo District Hospital for post-mortem,” she said.

Insp Mangena appealed to members of the public who might have information on the whereabouts of the juvenile to report to the nearest police station. She urged members of the public to respect the sanctity of life and to solve their disputes amicably or to seek mediation from neutral third parties, especially the police. — @jdgjarachara