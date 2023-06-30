Teen “kills” man, dumps body in ditch, flees

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

A man was beaten to a pulp, his body left in a ditch and police have launched a man hunt for his 19-year-old alleged killer.

The incident happened at Magunje Growth Point early Monday morning, according to the Police’s Twitter page.

The 19-year-old, Learnmore Zilaila, reportedly assaulted the victim and left him unconscious in a trench and was pronounced dead upon admission to the Magunje Hospital.

“Police in Magunje are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Learnmore Zilaila (19) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder that occurred at Magunje Growth point on 27/06/23 at 0200 hours in which a yet-to-be-identified man was assaulted and left unconscious in a trench. The victim was pronounced dead upon admission at Magunje Hospital. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,’’ read the tweet.