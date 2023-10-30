Teen kills man in fight over a snooker game

Kudzai Gaveni Online Writer

A TEENAGER on the run for allegedly stabbing a man to death on the chest with a knife following a misunderstanding over a snooker game.

In a statement, police said Dumolwakhe Professor Tshuma (18) killed Coven Moyo (28) alongside with his accomplice Prince Tshuma (25) who has been arrested.

The incident occured on 26 October 2023 at Mangalisa Business Centre, Sipepa.

Police appealed for any information that may lead to the suspect’s arrest.

“Police in Sipepa are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Dumolwakhe Professor Tshuma (18) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Mangalisa Business Centre, Sipepa on 26/10/23 in which Coven Moyo (28) died.”

“The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim with an okapi knife once on the chest after a misunderstanding over a snooker game. The Police have since arrested the suspect’s accomplice, Prince Tshuma (25) in connection with this case,” reads the statement.