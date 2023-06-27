Teen maid robs homeowners

Peter Matika, Online Reporter

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested for theft, after posing as a maid only to ransack a Nkulumane home and steal US$300, ZAR800 and various clothing items worth US$60.

It is suspected the teen could have robbed several homeowners using the same method.

Bulawayo province deputy spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed the arrest of Charity Dube.

She said Dube was arrested after police received a tip-off from members of the public that she was at her boyfriend’s residence in Lobengula, after a wanted persons’ warrant was issued.

“Police in Bulawayo arrested Charity Dube, a female adult aged 19 years for theft. She was employed at a house in Nkulumane as a maid. While the complainant was at work she stole usd$300 and ZAR 800 and various clothing valued at usd$60 and went away,” said Ast Ins Msebele.

Added Ast Ins Msebele: “On the 20th of June 2023, police got a tip off from the members of the public that the accused person was at her boyfriend’s place of residence in Lobengula and that led to her arrest. We call upon members of the public who did not report their cases which could have occurred using a similar method by the accused person to visit the nearest police station.

“We also urge members of the public to vet their maids before they employ them and to report all cases so that when we arrest such people it becomes easy to link them up.”

She said Dube would soon appear in court to answer for the charges.