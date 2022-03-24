Teen murders friend, tries to kill self and fails

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A 17-year-old teenager from Binga fatally stabbed his friend and then tried to commit suicide by stabbing himself and drinking pesticide.

Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred on March 18.

“A male juvenile (17) was arrested in Binga on 18 March, in connection with a case of murder where he stabbed his friend with a knife (17).

“The suspect later attempted to commit suicide by stabbing himself on the throat with a knife and consumed a pesticide.

“Meanwhile on 20 March police in Gwanda arrested Prosper Sibanda (26) in connection with a case of murder which occurred in Sitezi Village on 18 March.

“The suspect, together with eight other accomplices who are still at large, fatally attacked the victim (22) at his girlfriend’s house after an undisclosed misunderstanding,” said the police.

