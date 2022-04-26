Teen musician introduces self through EP

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

UP-AND-COMING versatile teen musician Mandla Moyo aka Browny has dropped an EP titled I am Browny as a way to introduce himself to audiences.

The EP produced by Stormza has tracks, Kuyafana, Incwadi Encane and Uxolo. It was launched over the weekend at The Vista.

Said 19-year-old Browny: “As a new artiste, I believe that in order to be known, one should have works that define his art thereby the release of my EP. The EP has songs in different genres with Kuyafana being an Amapiano track, Uxolo – Afro-pop and Incwadi Encane being Afro-piano,” he said.

Browny said he always had a passion for music from a tender age.

“When I was young, I used to write songs although some of them were meaningless. But, music was like a permanent stain as I used to spend the greater part of my day singing and writing songs,” he said. –@mthabisi_mthire