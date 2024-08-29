Teen pupil detained for alleged sexual assault of minors

A 17-year-old Grade 11 learner has appeared in the Polokwane Children’s Court in Limpopo for the alleged sexual assault of Grade R learners at a private school.

Police say the accused will appear in court again on the 10th of September.

He’s facing two counts of sexual assault.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, a foreign national, was staying with his adopted mother, who is also a teacher at the school. He was then detained at Polokwane Juvenile Center until his first appearance,” says Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

SOURCE: SABC News