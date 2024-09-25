Teen sentenced to 12-months imprisonment for illegal drug possession

Lesley chikudo – [email protected]

AN 18-year-old man from Umguza has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for illegal drug possession.

Frank Ndlovu pleaded guilty to the charge before Bulawayo Magistrate Mrs Evia Matura.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, of which six months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within five years.

The remaining six months were suspended on condition that he perform 210 hours of community service.

Mrs Matura said the court took Ndlovu’s age into consideration in passing the sentence.

Mrs Matura said the drug and substance abuse scourge was spreading like wildfire and emphasised the need for deterrent measures to combat the crime.

“Possession of dagga is becoming a common issue, and it is essential to send a strong message to prevent further occurrences. The implications of drug possession extend beyond the individual offender, potentially affecting peers in Ndlovu’s age group.”

“The sentence was crafted to deter both the offender and other potentials from engaging in drug-related offences and as a reminder of the legal repercussions associated with drug offences, reinforcing the idea that such actions will not be tolerated in the community,” said Mrs Matura.

Prosecuting, Mr Mehluli Ndlovu said Ndlovu was arrested by police who were on patrol along 5th Avenue and Fife Street on September 20.

“Police observed him removing an item from a blue plastic bag that was concealed inside one of the pockets in his grey trousers. Police then approached the Ndlovu and upon arrival, they identified themselves by presenting their police identity cards.”

“Ndlovu was instructed to remove the plastic bag from his trousers and he complied. Upon inspection, 20 sachets of dagga were discovered, leading to his immediate arrest. Ndlovu was subsequently referred to the CID Drugs and Narcotics Unit for further investigation and processing,” he said.