Teen who wrote Grade Seven examination in labour ward enrols for Form One

A VICTORIA Falls teenager who wrote part of the Zimsec Grade Seven general examinations on a hospital bed soon after giving birth last year, has enrolled for Form 1 as she is determined to continue schooling.

This is line with Government police in terms of the Child Protection Act, stating that minors, especially girls whose schooling is disturbed when they fall pregnant should be allowed to continue with their education at public schools in the spirit of leaving no one behind.

The girl, name withheld, was 13 when she gave birth at Victoria Falls Hospital in October last year.

She was heavily pregnant when she sat for her first paper at Child Protection Act, before going into labour that same afternoon

The teen sat for four papers in the maternity ward, ignoring labour pains. The under-age mother met Thumelani Sibanda in January last year as the 18-year-old assistant builder was working at a house next door and the two started dating.

She only discovered she was pregnant in August when her maternal aunt noticed an abnormal change in her body.

Sadly, Sibanda who also stays in Mkhosana, was not arrested for having sex with a minor in terms of statutory laws while the girl’s future has been disturbed.

He relocated to Botswana after the birth of the baby, the teen mother said today in the morning when a news crew visited her at her parents’ house.

“I am not stopping going to school. I got a place (school name supplied) and I am going in the afternoon session,” said the teen mum.

She was all smiles when she spoke about her dream of continuing with school.

She said she wants to be a nurse and the baby will not stop her from going to school.

The baby is nearly three months old and the girl’s mother and elder sister will take care of her while she is in school.

Her case is one of the many cases of teenage pregnancies recorded in the past few years with the case of a nine-year-old Tsholotsho girl who gave birth through caesarean section in November 2022 being topical.

The nine-year-old was impregnated by a close relative who lives next to her family.Victoria Falls Hospital has noted that during the Covid-19 lockdown period, it is estimated that 4 959 school girls fell pregnant and risked losing educational opportunities as a result.

The teen’s father who also cannot be mentioned to protect the girl, confirmed that his daughter had enrolled for Form 1.

“She is going to school and we have paid her fees. We are glad she is continuing with her education and we will be glad if those organisations that deal with child protection issues can help if there are challenges but for now we didn’t have any problem getting the place.

She will breastfeed the baby after school and my wife will be taking care in her absence,” said the supportive father. [email protected]