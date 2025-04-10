Teen witnesses father’s fatal assault in Hope Fountain, suspect arrested

*Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Zimpapers Investigations Desk*

A 15-year-old girl remains traumatised after witnessing the brutal assault of her father, which eventually led to his death at Mpilo Hospital nine days later.

The deceased, Zama Dube (63), was viciously attacked by murder accused Nanzelela Ncube (28), also known as “Sgananda”, in front of his terrified daughter on 2 February in Hope Fountain. Ncube allegedly accused Dube of having an affair with his late brother’s wife. Dube was a widower.

After the assault, Ncube fled the scene, leaving Dube for dead. The severely injured man was rushed to Mpilo Hospital where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, while police opened an attempted murder docket.

On 11 February, Dube succumbed to his injuries and police subsequently opened a murder docket.

The teenager’s uncle revealed his niece remains haunted by the events, occasionally screaming at night. He said the girl, a pupil at Amhlophe High School, has not received any professional counselling.

Ncube had been on the run until Wednesday when police, acting on a tip-off, laid an ambush at his grandmother’s homestead.

Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the arrest, stating the suspect is being held at Hillside Police Station.