Teenage Hadebe arrives in Ghana

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

UNITED STATES-based Warriors’ defender Teenage Hadebe arrived in Ghana on Thursday afternoon and is expected to link up with his teammates for this evening’s training session.

His arrival completes coach Norman Mapeza’s charges after United Kingdom-based Brandan Galloway touched down in Accra on Thursday morning and connected to join the squad in the Cape Coast.

“He (Hadebe) has arrived and is on his way here (Cape Coast),” said Warriors’ manager Wellington Mpandare.

The gangly central defender, who can also play at left-back, missed his flight had on his second attempt to board another flight, airport officials queried that his Covid-19 vaccination card had no code, forcing him to return to base.

On his third attempt, officials demanded some documents, which he produced, but they still denied him permission to board.

The Warriors collide with the Black Stars on Saturday in a crucial Fifa World Cup qualifier, which they must come out with at least a point to retain their slim chances of making it to the next round of qualifiers.