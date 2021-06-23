Teenage Hadebe moves to US Major League Soccer

The Houston Dynamo have acquired centre-back Teenage Hadebe from Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor, pending a physical, the club announced on Tuesday.

Houston also signed another centre-back Tim Parker to a new three-year contract.

New majority owner and chairman Ted Segal revealed the news at an introductory press conference on Tuesday.

Hadebe (25) is a Zimbabwean international with four goals in 29 caps. During his two seasons at Malatyaspor, he was a key player, making 60 appearances. Prior to his time in Turkey, Hadebe starred for South African side Kaizer Chiefs in 2019. He can also play left-back.

Hadebe is expected to be Tab Ramos’ first choice partner for Parker, who was rewarded with a contract extension during his first season in Houston.

Parker (28) arrived in an off-season trade with the New York Red Bulls and has started all nine games this season for Houston. He made his MLS debut with the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2015 before joining the Red Bulls in 2018. He has made 164 appearances between the three clubs.

Houston are next in action on Wednesday against the Portland Timbers. – Major League Soccer