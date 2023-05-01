Teenage mother is now a soldier… See Mlauzi’s inspiring journey of perseverance and success

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

THE story of See Mlauzi is one that resonates with many young women who have faced the challenge of balancing motherhood and pursuing their dreams. At the age of 18, Mlauzi fell pregnant and like many teenage mothers, she was uncertain about her future.

However, Mlauzi did not let her circumstances define her. Instead, she made a brave decision to retake her English O-level exams while heavily pregnant with the hope of joining the Zimbabwe National Army.

In February 2021, Mlauzi discovered that she was pregnant. This was not what she had planned but she did not let it stop her from pursuing her dreams. With the support of her family, she moved in with her brother in Gwanda Town where she attended private lessons and wrote her English exam. Despite being heavily pregnant, Mlauzi managed to pass her exam proving that determination and hard work can overcome even the toughest obstacles.

“I thought my plans had flopped but my family encouraged me and told me that there was still a chance for me. I moved in with my brother in Gwanda Town where I attended private lessons. I wrote my English while I was heavily pregnant and I managed to pass. Actually I feared failing to sit for the exam because I was almost due,” she said.

After giving birth to her son in November 2021, Mlauzi made the difficult decision to leave her eight-month-old baby with her mother and attend training at Imbizo Barracks under the Zimbabwe National Army. For eight months, Mlauzi underwent intense training and during that time she did not see her baby. It was a challenging time for her but she remained focused on her goal of becoming a soldier.

“I had passed my O-levels and I didn’t want that to go to waste just because I had fallen pregnant. Some teenage girls give up on school and building a future for themselves after falling pregnant but I refused to give up. My family supported me a lot and this helped me to pull through. It’s important for parents and guardians to give their children another chance at school after they have messed up by falling pregnant. They must not give up on them,” she said.

Mlauzi’s story is a reminder that teenage pregnancy does not have to be the end of a young woman’s dreams. With the right support and determination, young mothers can still achieve their goals and build a bright future for themselves and their children. Mlauzi’s family played a crucial role in supporting her through her challenging time and they continue to be her biggest cheerleaders.

According to Mlauzi, her family was disappointed by her pregnancy but they did not give up on her. They saw the potential she had and encouraged her to pursue her dreams. Mlauzi’s brother, Mike Mdlongwa, described her as brave and committed woman.

He said parents and guardians should give their children another chance at school after they have messed up by falling pregnant.

“After she moved in with me in Gwanda Town, I realised I had to support her not only materially but also psychologically. I would talk to her and encourage her to remain strong and focused. I always encouraged her to keep her eye on the ball. After she had been accepted for training in the army she was concerned that her baby was still young and she thought of foregoing the training,” said Mr Mdlongwa.

He said as a family they advised her to take up the opportunity and their mother offered to take care of the baby.

“I’m glad that my sister didn’t take the route of giving up her studies after falling pregnant but she chose to build her future.

Some parents marry off their children after falling pregnant even when the children are too young to get married,” he said.

Mlauzi’s determination to succeed is an inspiration to many young women who have faced similar challenges.

Her story is proof that with the right mindset, hard work and support, anyone can overcome even the toughest obstacles.–@DubeMatutu