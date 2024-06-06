Teenage poet sensation…Angel Ndlovu’s inspiring journey to the top

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

The captivating poetry of Angel Gugulethu Ndlovu (16) has been impressing audiences at national events, such as performances for President Mnangagwa, Vice President Constantine Chiwenga and Ministers Raj Modi and Kirsty Coventry.

The St Columbus High School learner has also performed at school assemblies and events like the Esteemed Business Women Zimbabwe event, Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo, Lupane State University, ZITF official opening and appeared on radio shows, on Khulumani FM and Skyz Metro FM.

Recently, she performed at the Esteemed Business Women Zimbabwe event in the city where she was an instant hit. Gugulethu’s journey into poetry began at the age of eight as a coping mechanism for emotional distress caused by oil burns.

Her talent was recognised by her teacher at Robert Tredgold Primary School after she recited a poem titled “Unkwenkwezi.”

She has since written poetry about topics such as mental health and peer pressure. Despite facing challenges such as discrimination for being audacious and beautiful, especially from women in competitions and not getting paid or acknowledged, Gugulethu’s parents provide her with unwavering support as she strives to inspire young and up-and-coming artists.

“I started poetry when I was in Grade Two after I got burnt by cooking oil. It was a difficult moment for me as my peers used to run away from me because of the scars I had after the burns. Some would even laugh at me,” said Gugulethu.

“I confided in my uncle during that moment and as a way of consoling me, he helped me write a poem.” She said it was a self-motivation piece where she told herself that she could make it.

The young poet said her teacher recognised her talent after she had recited a poem “Unkwenkwezi.” “After that poem, I wanted to see myself reciting it for the United Nations leaders and the late Queen Elizabeth. I wanted to see myself performing on talent shows such as America’s Got Talent as a girl child who was empowered, unapologetic and confident in her space,” she said.

After presenting the poem, her teacher was impressed and suggested that she be included in the school’s events like prize-giving ceremonies.

Amazed by her talent, her school forwarded her name to be among the students to recite poems at the Lupane State University where she was to meet President Mnangagwa.

She got a golden handshake from the President when she recited a poem about the beauty of Zimbabwe. For excelling, she received a kit of school uniforms, stationery and US$100, courtesy of the President.

This was the beginning of more to come as the young mind now has a list of bookings she is yet to honour.

With the experience she gained over the years and support from her family, she now pens poems that are youth-oriented, addressing topics such as mental health, peer pressure and issues relevant to her peers.

Reflecting on her achievements, she said: “My greatest achievement is having influence and changing the lives of people, especially my peers, through my poetry.”

Her journey has not been smooth sailing as it has been met with challenges, including discrimination.“I’ve had instances where both men and women have discriminated against me for being audacious and beautiful in my space.

I remember during my primary school years, while preparing for a performance, I applied makeup and wore stilettos and looked old. As I boarded a kombi, this grown man remarked that I was going to be a prostitute when I grew up.

“The discrimination is even worse when it comes from women because in some competitions, I often compete with boys in the finals and my scores would be high, but I don’t win because the female judges would say the industry is a boy’s world.

“I don’t feel appreciated for what I do because I don’t get paid or acknowledged and neither do I get awards, but just tokens that don’t inspire one to perform.”

Among her aspirations are the publication of an anthology of poems and three academic poems for Geography, Mathematics and Science. She also hopes to receive a Unesco scholarship in education.