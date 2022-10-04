Teenage sensation, Zyla Storm lauds Bekezela

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

NEW kid on the block, Zyla Storm (real name Zinhle Ndlovu) has lauded singer and artiste manager Bekezela for impacting her nascent career.

The 15-year-old singer is preparing to release her maiden seven-track album, “Angry Love” and will drop a single titled “S.O.S” as a teaser on Friday to prelude the album which will be released in December.

On Friday, she is also set to perform at the Human Trafficking Awareness dinner in Bulawayo that will feature South Africa’s Ami Faku.

The teenager who is signed under South Africa-based Bekezela’s recording stable said working with “celebrity” Bekezela has made her feel lucky.

“Working with Bekezela at such a tender age has been an honour. It’s rare for someone to get a chance to work with a musical genius at 15 so it’s been a privilege,” said Zyla Storm.

Her debut single “tells a story of a girl who battled with social anxiety her whole life. So, she just made a promise to herself to try to be more social because, in this world, you can’t be isolated. You actually have to meet new people. She gets to a party that doesn’t resonate with her, but she has to gel and blend in since she’s already there. That girl is actually me.”

In Morse Code, “S.O.S” is a signal sequence and acronym for the expression “Save Our Ship” and was probably coined by sailors to signal for help from a vessel in distress.

After S.O.S, Zyla Storm will release another single at the end of October and the song will be part of the upcoming album.

Zyla Storm is Bekezela’s latest protégé as he has ushered a lot of artistes to the music limelight through his music tutorial school, Voice Lab.

He recently released an album titled “Asiwine” loosely translated to “Let’s win” and with managing Zyla Storm, he seems to be doing just that. – @eMKlass_49