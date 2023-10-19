Teenager kills rival in love triangle

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A TEENAGER stabbed a 24-year-old man to death in a fight over a woman.

In a statement, police said John Ray Zulu (18) killed Kitso Manyause (24) on Tuesday at a house in Fortune Park, Mberengwa.

Both parties were dating the same girl (15) which led to the mishap.

“Police in Mberengwa have arrested John Ray Zulu (18) in connection with a case of murder in which Kisto Manyause (24) died after being stabbed with an okapi knife on both shoulders at a house in Fortune Park, Mberengwa on 17/09/23.”

“The suspect and the victim were dating the same teenager (15),” reads the statement.