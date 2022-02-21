Teenager rapes 12-year-old niece

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested a 17-year-old herd boy for raping his employer’s 12-year-old niece after she had been left under his custody.

In their twitter page police confirmed the incident which occurred in Gohole Village in Maphisa.

“On 17 February a report of rape was recorded at ZRP Maphisa post to the effect that a 12-year-old juvenile was raped by a herd boy aged 17. At Gohole Village, Maphisa. The victim had been left with the suspect as the aunt went to the fields. Police have nabbed the suspect who will appear in court soon.

“The ZRP encourages parents and guardians not to leave their children with strangers, especially girls,” said the police.

@DubeMatutu