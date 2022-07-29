Telco Ses’fikile Slam Poetry Night on the cards

29 Jul, 2022 - 15:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Telco Ses’fikile Slam Poetry Night on the cards

The Chronicle

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LOCAL internet broadband giants, Telecontract (Pvt)Ltd, more commonly known as Telco is calling on local poets and poetesses to register for the upcoming Telco Ses’fikile Slam Poetry Night slated for tomorrow at the Telco Showroom in Bulawayo from 6 – 9 pm.

In a statement released on social media, Telco called upon wordsmiths and masters of wordplay to throw their names in the hat for a chance to win cash and kind prizes.

“Telco believes in the arts! And the City of Kings and Queens is the home of Arts and Culture in Zimbabwe. ITelco inxusa zonke imbongio zakoNtuthuziyathunqa kuSes’fikile Poetry Slam – bhalisa igama lakho, “ read part of the statement.

Only 20 participants will be allowed to register and the three lucky winners will win cash and in-kind prizes. – @eMKlass_49

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting