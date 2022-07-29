Telco Ses’fikile Slam Poetry Night on the cards

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LOCAL internet broadband giants, Telecontract (Pvt)Ltd, more commonly known as Telco is calling on local poets and poetesses to register for the upcoming Telco Ses’fikile Slam Poetry Night slated for tomorrow at the Telco Showroom in Bulawayo from 6 – 9 pm.

In a statement released on social media, Telco called upon wordsmiths and masters of wordplay to throw their names in the hat for a chance to win cash and kind prizes.

“Telco believes in the arts! And the City of Kings and Queens is the home of Arts and Culture in Zimbabwe. ITelco inxusa zonke imbongio zakoNtuthuziyathunqa kuSes’fikile Poetry Slam – bhalisa igama lakho, “ read part of the statement.

Only 20 participants will be allowed to register and the three lucky winners will win cash and in-kind prizes. – @eMKlass_49