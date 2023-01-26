Telecel introduces insurance services

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

MOBILE operator, Telecel Zimbabwe, has entered into a strategic partnership with Champions Insurance Company in a deal that will see Telecel outlets offering insurance services.

The partnership will see Telecel outlets offering insurance, Zinara, and ZBC licences, and this has already resulted in an increase in the number of Champions Insurance branches by 21.

Champions Insurance has in the past aggressively pursued product diversification by covering a wide range of insurance services as it targets increasing its revenue streams going into the future.

In a statement, Telecel chief executive officer, Mrs Angeline Vere, said the new partnership was a way of increasing business convenience for their clients.

“The partnership is a way of increasing convenience to our customers, anyone who needs insurance at the same time wanting Telecel products can approach any of our shops and experience the one-stop shopping,” she said.

The sale of insurance products is not only limited to Telecel subscribers but gives convenience to anyone who walks into a Telecel shop, added Mrs Vere.

Champions Insurance managing director, Mr Lovemore Madavo, said the partnership was part of the company’s approach to broadening the company’s revenue base while meeting clients’ demands.

“We are going to increase our product diversification to meet the emerging needs of our clients and economic conditions. This approach will broaden our revenue base as we grow to become a top player in the short-term insurance sector,” Mr Madavo said.