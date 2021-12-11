Telling Zim story through film . . . the birth of Varsity Film Expo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE Varsity Film Expo could not have been launched at a better place as the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) in Bulawayo, the city touted as the country’s cultural hub, was more than ideal.

The initiative that was earmarked as the revival of the country’s talented film industry while giving university students a platform to be involved in content creation was launched by President Mnangagwa on Monday.

The President said all he wishes for, is to see local film productions promoting the country’s rich culture and heritage.

“I, thus, challenge stakeholders in the sector to use their various fortes to promote our rich culture, heritage and vision for the future by telling our own story, through our own perspectives, with our own voices and images.

The film industry must further help to convey the true story of our great mother country by projecting a positive image,” said President Mnangagwa as he officially launched the Varsity Film Expo.

A brainchild of Bulawayo-based company, Film and TV Resources led by renowned award-winning film director and cinematographer Kudzai Chikomo, along with businessman-cum-politician Kwanele Hlabangana, the Varsity Film Expo on its first edition lived up to its billing.

Nust was all ablaze during the three-day event that ended on Wednesday afternoon.

Running under the theme: “Vivid: Amplifying SDGs through Film and Digital Media”, the 2021 expo attracted famous filmmakers such as Eddie Ndlovu of Viva Wenera, Stephen Chigorimbo of Studio 263, Memory Kumbota and Raisedon Baya, as well as university students, academics, content creators, media industry practitioners and policymakers.

Such an event cannot go unnoticed as it created a frenzy in the city and countrywide.

For film lovers and practitioners, they foresee a new dawn that will wash away the bleak future that had engulfed the film industry and almost turned it into a white elephant.

Saturday Leisure caught up with KC as Chikomo is affectionately known in the sector and he gave a nostalgic moment of the formulation of the expo.

“Firstly, there was a national audit which identified film as critical skills and through that, we identified the gap and ways to close it.

What came to our minds as Film and TV Resources, was to create an event that would result in critical mass content production.

Noting that the total enrolment of universities countrywide amasses to 120 000 and also being the biggest driver of digital content, we saw young people as the best vehicle,” said KC.

He said they later approached the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development who jumped on board, the same as universities namely Nust, University of Zimbabwe, Midlands State University, Lupane State University, Chinhoyi University of Technology, Great Zimbabwe University and Solusi University.

“After engagements, universities started to create content and this was part of the curriculum development in film which I was part of drafting in 2015.

The aim was to cover the gap where many film teachers from Form 4 upwards were still using traditional methods of art in teaching film.

“We’ve availed our services to teach the teachers as we feel that as the film industry in the country is poised for growth, that development should start at grassroots level.”

KC said Film and TV Resources is now working on changing the landscape of film as they are preparing to establish the country’s first digital skills laboratory.

“We are on course in setting up the first digital skills laboratory in the country seeing that most of our schools have science laboratories, but lack in terms of developing the film sector.

“Students will have to learn digital skills from the hardware and software part and also digital film creation,” he said.

Such an initiative, KC said was mooted after seeing the effects of the lockdown which has seen digital consumption rising by 210 percent.

“The lockdown changed the digital hub and through the laboratories, we’re responding to the digital habit where everyone in the country wants to watch skits and always be active on social media.

“Our aim is to promote responsible content creation and help bring about development,” said KC.

In association with the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, KC said they will be setting up provincial digital skills hubs and are therefore calling on filmmakers to come forward and collaborate.

“We’re inviting other filmmakers to come and collaborate with us in order to grow and bridge the gap identified by Unesco that the African film industry can create employment for 20 million but at the moment, it’s only five million,” said KC.

Commenting on having the first citizen launch the inaugural event, KC said: “We were so excited and worked hard to ensure everything goes well. It was exciting to see that the film industry is now appreciated and our zeal is to make everyone see that we can equally export film, same as mining.

“We’re happy that Government is putting $100 million into the arts fund. Taking note that Zimra has started taxing Netflix and YouTube, we want to engage them to use that money to support local filmmakers.” — @mthabisi_mthire