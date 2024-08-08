TelOne, Chegutu Pirates through to Chibuku first round stage

Fungi Muderere – [email protected]

GWERU based TelOne and Chegutu Pirates are through to the Chibuku Super Cup first round stage after they eliminated Arenel and Hwange respectively in double header preliminary round matches that were played at Mandava on Wednesday.

Local Premiership newboys Arenel Movers were knocked out of the Chibuku Super Cup contest by Wifi Boys after going down 4-2 on penalties.

The match between the two sides had ended nil all in regulation time.

Another penalty lottery was needed to separate Chegutu Pirates and Hwange after their game had ended one all in normal time.

Chegutu Pirates advanced to the next stage after beating Chipangano 5-4 on penalties.

TelOne and Pirates now join the top 14 sides in the round of 16.

TelOne will take on FC Platinum in the next stage and Chegutu Pirates now proceed to face Manica Diamonds.

The top eight teams as of the Week 17 log standings were the seeded sides and will start at home.

Dynamos were the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup Champions after they saw off the Ngezi Platinum challenge at Baobab Stadium. It was a deserved victory for Dynamos as defending league champions Ngezi Platinum never rose to the occasion on the day.

The Harare giants emerged as winners with a 2-0 win, marking a significant achievement for the former premiership champions and securing their return to continental football.

The triumph not only ended Dynamos’ major cup drought but also earned them a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup in 2024 while Ngezi, who won 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title, will be playing in the CAF Champions League.

The Chibuku Super Cup was a befitting finish to the year as DeMbare were celebrating their 60th anniversary while it was also a significant achievement for their former coach Genesis Mangombe.

2024 Chibuku Super Cup stages

First Round FC Platinum v TelOne , ManicaDiamonds v Chegutu Pirates, Ngezi Platinum, Bulawayo Chiefs, Simba Bhora v Herentals, Highlanders v Greenfuel, Dynamos v ZPC Kariba, Bikita Minerals v CAPS United, Chicken Inn v Yadah

Competition Dates First Round: August 17-18 2024

Quarter Final: September21-22 2024

Semi Final: October 26-27 2024

Final: November 30 2024 -@FungaiMuderere