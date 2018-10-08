TelOne launches ‘ground-breaking service’

Descent Dube, Business Reporter

TELONE has partnered South Africa’s Discover Digital to launch what could be Africa’s first fully converged linear on-demand mobile news and entertainment streaming service.

The innovative product will be accessible through digital gadgets by TelOne broadband customers. The on-demand package offers a series of “kids” programming, movies, music videos, documentaries and lifestyle programming. Clients also have an option to subscribe to selected TV channels that cover news, sport and other events at “competitive prices”.

TelOne corporate communications manager, Melody Harry, said the new baby by the State-owned telecoms company would be a game changer in the sector as it offers exciting viewing options.

“True to an innovation culture and driven by partnerships, TelOne customers can also rent the latest movies, and individual library movies not included in the subscription on-demand package, even without a subscription,” said Harry.

She said the new product offers integrated payment channels, allowing customers to subscribe, buy/rent movies using mobile money and other digital payment platforms as well as purchase vouchers in-store at any TelOne outlet.

Harry said the strategic launch of digital entertainment on-demand follows recent completion of the $98 million China Exim facility supported National Broadband Project, which has enabled the landing of internet bandwidth at a lower cost and enhanced the deployment of fibre to the home. The firm has already connected 33 000 homes and is targeting 100 000 by 2019.

TelOne managing director, Mrs Chipo Mtasa, said they were excited to be launching a “ground-breaking service”, which will enhance service range to broadband customers.

“With the coming of our fixed mobile converged network, the partnership with Digital Entertainment On-Demand will ensure that TelOne re-asserts itself in the market as a giant in the digital communication and entertainment space,” she said.

Discover Digital managing director, Mr Stephen Watson, said the new converged, linear channel and on demand service, offers Zimbabweans a one stop shop of subscription video on demand, transactional video on demand and TV channels.

“This is an exciting launch on a number of fronts. But in particular because it is a significant move for a Tier 1 state-owned African telco business going to market with an advanced digital entertainment offering such as this,” he said.

Mr Watson described TelOne as an early adopter in Africa in terms of building compelling value added services to complement its data offerings.

“There is a strong realisation that as a telco, it cannot continue with a pure voice and data play, it needs to change its models and move with the times,” he said.

Despite challenges and stringent procurement criteria, TelOne has moved quickly towards a sustainable model that delivers additional value to its customers,” said Mr Watson.

TelOne has redefined itself to become an innovative fixed mobile converged communication service provider that offers fast, affordable and reliable telecommunication services to individuals, homes, businesses, educational institutions and Government departments.

The firm has the widest network coverage in Zimbabwe anchored on its robust backbone infrastructure, fibre, satellite and traditional copper. It delivers high internet bandwidth to the ordinary Zimbabweans. Harry said as a company TelOne believes that innovation was key to survival in the digital age hence it has continued on a path to strengthen research, development and innovation unit, which has delivered the new DEOD product.

The company has pledged to continue to explore the value added services space as a way to enhance its service offering and improve client experience while increasing revenue streams. — @DecoDecent2