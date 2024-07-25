TelOne lose at home

Patrick Chitumba

TelOne 0-1 Greenfuel

TelOne FC’s struggles in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) persisted after a narrow 1-0 loss to Greenfuel at Bata Stadium in Gweru yesterday.

The team’s latest defeat is a significant setback, leaving them searching for answers to end their losing streak.

TelOne FC’s season has been marred by inconsistent performances, resulting in a string of disappointing losses.

The team must regroup and strategise to turn their season around and start earning crucial points in the PSL standings.

Donald Ngoma was the hero of the day, after his third-minute goal sealed the win for Saul Chaminuka’s charges.

TelOne FC had themselves to blame throughout the match, as their forwards Washington Navaya and Blessing Sahondo took turns wasting good chances.

Kudzai Jaison even missed a penalty in the 86th minute, after Blessing Sibanda was fouled by Darren Mutimuzenze.

Greenfuel heavily protested the penalty decision by referee, Allen Bhasvi.

Moreso, TelOne FC are yet to win at home since Herbert Maruwa took charge in May after Tendai Chikuni was fired.

He was disappointed with the result, especially as they face a tough away trip to Highlanders on Sunday.

“We got chances. Navaya and Blessing Sahondo got two chances each but could not score. We had the luxury of a penalty but it was saved.

“I am trying to find the winning formula by changing the team and I hope it will pay off with 15 games remaining. We go back and try again in the next match,” he said.

Greenfuel assistant coach Taurai Mangwiro heaved a huge sigh of relief as they ended their dreadful away record.

Teams

TELONE XI: C Mverechena, E Mafirenyika, M Kwinjo (B Sahondo 46’), A Chapinduka, T Jaravani, H Chikosa (K Jaison 75’), F Muza, X Moyo, L Hofisi, W Navaya (L Gwerina 46’), A Nyandoro

GREENFUEL XI: T Chirara, A Antonio (M Gasela 56’), R Chinemo, T Pfende, D Mutimuzunze, A Silla, C Dhuwa (J Nguluve 56’), B Mtigo, N Mwasanga (C Rupiya 69’), Mal, C Ngwende, D Ngoma (G Dematsika 60’).