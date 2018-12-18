TelOne to roll out face recognition technology

Natasha Chamba, Business Reporter

STATE-owned telecommunications company, TelOne plans to launch a neo-face recognition technology early next year on the country’s airports and traffic lights to reduce crime and promote the creation of technologically advanced smart cities.

The firm’s innovation executive Mr Jeremiah Munembe said the product which will be a game changer in ensuring the safety of the public and improving Zimbabwe’s efficiency, will be launched in Mutare.

“TelOne has offered the roll-out of a face recognition technology starting with traffic road rules monitoring.

“This will see TelOne implementing red light violation cameras, speed cameras and public cameras across the city of Mutare and latter on the whole country.

“The City of Mutare will be able to automatically fine law violations leading to improved revenue collection,” he said.

“This technology, which recognises a face of the offender or suspected criminal at any given time when one is near a camera, will be installed at various traffic lights and airports.

“TelOne has already engaged Home Affairs and Culture Heritage Ministry to start installing the system.”

Mr Munembe said TelOne has acquired equipment worth millions of dollars and entered into partnership with equipment manufacturers to support the smart city solutions rollout across the country.

He said the telecoms company wants all the country’s towns and cities to be smart cities which use data and technology to create efficiency, improve sustainability, create economic development and enhance quality of life including securing the security of people living and working in the city.

“It will also mean that the city has a smarter energy, transport and security infrastructure. Congestion and poor planning of many cities and towns will be dealt with,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Munembe said TelOne has launched a digital entertainment service called Digital Entertainment on Demand (Deod) which is Africa’s first fully converged linear on-demand news and entertainment streaming service.

He said to achieve this milestone, TelOne partnered with South Africa’s Discover Digital to give Zimbabweans access to a range of exciting new viewing options.

“The new on-demand services will be bundled with TelOne broadband.

“Customers will have the option to subscribe to on Demand packages, offering series, kids programming, a catalogue of movies, music videos, documentaries and lifestyle programming as well as access to news, sport and inspiration channels, all at competitive prices and terms,” he said.

