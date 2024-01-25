Temba Mliswa appointed Village Headman

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

FORMER Norton National Assembly representative Mr Temba Mliswa has been appointed Village Headman for Mliswa village in Shurugwi, Midlands province under Chief Banga.

Mr Mliswa takes over from his niece, Ms Maria Dube who has been acting village head but has decided to step down due to illness.

“I’m excited to take up this role and bring development to my village. As traditional leaders, we are not allowed to be partisan so I will abide by that. I invite you all to Mliswa village, Shurugwi and its great people. We shall be a model village leading development from the bottom,” said Mr Mliswa in his X timeline.

He said his salary as Headman Mliswa will be donated to his niece, Ms Dube which will assist her meet some of her medical expenses.

“On the 10th of February, I will invite people to the village ceremony. Much respect for my muzukuru who served well in the interim. The salary I’m supposed to get will still be going to her. She needs it more. Mine is to lead the development of the village,” said Mr Mliswa.