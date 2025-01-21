Temba Mliswa ZIFA case not urgent: High Court

Zimpapers Sports Hub

THE High Court of Zimbabwe has dismissed the urgent chamber application made by aspiring ZIFA presidential candidate Temba Mliswa to seek the postponement of the ZIFA elections.

Mliswa and his legal team appeared before Justice Tawanda Chitapi in Harare, and after a three-hour marathon, it was proven that the matter was not urgent since it was filed out of time.

The former Warriors fitness trainer and his legal counsel had no choice but to withdraw the case. Justice Chitapi said Mliswa could still pursue the case but as a normal application.

“This application is withdrawn by consent and the applicant will pay the costs of the hearing,” said Justice Chitapi.

Mliswa is among the five candidates that were disqualified by the ZIFA Electoral Committee after falling short of the association’s eligibility criteria.

The ZIFA elections have been penciled in for this Saturday.

However, Mliswa was challenging the election process as well as the validity and legitimacy of the new ZIFA statutes adopted by Congress last October that are being used to conduct the ballot.