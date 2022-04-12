Tembo Parts Ways With SSU, Replacement Confirmed

As reported by the Siya crew earlier on Tuesday, the news that Kaitano Tembo has been relieved of his duties by SuperSport United have been confirmed and the club has also announced who will take over in the interim.

Tembo will depart with immediate effect and his assistant Andre Arendse takes over until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

SSU have since released the statement below:

SuperSport United and Head Coach Kaitano Tembo have reached a mutual agreement to part ways, with Assistant Coach Andre Arendse appointed to the position for the remainder of the current PSL season.

Tembo has served the club for 23 years, first as a player in 1999 before moving into a coaching role, serving as an assistant to Gavin Hunt, Stuart Baxter and Eric Tinkler and then taking over as Head Coach in 2018. During his time as coach, Tembo reached two MTN8 Cup Finals, winning his maiden trophy against Highlands Park in 2019.

Tembo has been a loyal servant of the club and was instrumental in drafting young players from the club’s academy system into the first team squad.

“Kaitano is the epitome of the dedicated club man,” said Stan Matthews, the club CEO. “Very few players transition into coaching at the same club where they played. We want to thank Kaitano for the many years that he served SuperSport United in various capacities. It is never easy parting ways but as a true servant, Kaitano has always placed the interests of the club above that of individuals. We are grateful for the role he has played at the club both as a player and coach.”