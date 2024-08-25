Ten men Chicken Inn hold Bosso

Brandon Moyo at Barboufields Stadium

Chicken Inn 0-0 Highlanders

HIGHLANDERS couldn’t capitalise on their numerical advantage after they were held to a goalless draw by 10-man cross town rivals, Chicken Inn on Sunday afternoon.

The Gamecocks played for over 25 minutes with 10 men after defender, Mpumelelo Bhebhe was given his marching orders in the 64th minute.

Bhebhe, who had been marshaling the heart of the Gamecocks’ defence was given a second yellow card after tackling a rough tackle on Nqobile Ndlovu on the edge of the box.

Earlier, Bhebhe had committed a similar offence on Prince Ndlovu.

The visitors, Highlanders were forced to make an early change with Honest Mhlanga coming in for an injured Prince Ndlovu who left the field of play limping.

Bosso were the first to look threatening early on into the match. Brighton Ncube put Nqobile Ndlovu through on the left wing but the latter’s cross into the box was too powerful.

In the 17th minute, Michael Charamba decided to taste Reward Muza from long range but his shot went over the bar.

Four minutes later, Charamba sent in a brilliant low cross into the box which was cleared by Arthur Ndlovu for a corner kick. The Gamecocks couldn’t capitalise.

Two minutes before the half hour mark, Chicken Inn shot stopper Donovan Bernard passed the ball onto Highlanders’ captain of the day, Lynoth Chikuhwa who played with Brighton Ncube. Instead of going for goal, Ncube opted to pass and was intercepted

The first shot on target came in the 36th minute from Melikhaya Ncube whose long range shot was easily dealt with by Bernard.

Two minutes later, Chicken Inn were to register their first shot on target as well. Joseph Tulani’s shot was cleared off the line for a corner kick by Muza. Tulani’s shot was a rebound from a Charamba shot that was intercepted.

At the stroke of half time, Xolani Ndlovu’s brilliant long range shot went over the bar.

At the start of the second stanza, George Majika’s weak shot from outside the box was saved

With 55 minutes played, Marvelous Chigumira sent in a brilliant cross from the left which Melikhaya Ncube failed to properly connect.

Three minutes later, Tulani missed a clear header in the box where he was unmarked from a Majika free kick.

At the hour mark, Brighton Ncube attempted an overhead kick which went over the bar from a Mhlanga cross.

Bosso would go on to waste their freekick on the edge of the box following Bhebhe’s red card.

The Bulawayo giants couldn’t capitalise on having superior numbers on the field and Chicken Inn held on for a stalemate.

Teams:

Chicken Inn:

Donovan Bernard (gk), Brendon Rendo (Danny Phiri, 78mins), Mpumelelo Bhebhe, Brighton Makopa (Malvin Hwata, 69mins), Brian Muza (Albert Nyamutsaka, 78mins), George Majika (Dominic Jaricha, 69mins), Michael Charamba, Joseph Tulani, Authur Chinda, Lincoln Mangaira, Xolani Ndlovu.

Highlanders:

Reward Muza (gk), Talent Dube, Marvelous Chigumira, Brian Mlotshwa, Lynoth Chikuhwa (Brian Ndlovu, 58mins), McKinnon Mushore, Prince Ndlovu (Honest Mhlanga, 10mins), Nqobile Ndlovu, Arthur Ndlovu, Brighton Ncube, Melikhaya Ncube.