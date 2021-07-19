Tenant ‘assaults’ noisy landlord

Boitumelo Makhurane, Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO man has been ordered to perform three months community service for assaulting his landlord he accused of making noise.

Dumisani Sibanda (45) of Mzilikazi suburb assaulted his landlord Mr Skhumbuzo Gwala (46) he accused of making noise.

Sibanda was convicted on his on plea by Bulawayo magistrate Ms Linear Khumalo who ordered him to perform three months community service.

The court heard that on 26 June this year, Mr Gwala came home at around 9pm and got inside the house with a radio that was playing loud music. Sibanda asked him to switch off the radio and he refused.

Sibanda then assaulted Mr Gwala.

The court heard that Sibanda kicked Mr Gwala several times and he sustained a swollen forehead.

Mr Gwala reported the asault to the police leading to Sibanda’s arrest.

Mr Milton Moyo proscuted. — @Boity104