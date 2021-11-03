Tendai Ndoro’s ex-wife denies seizing his assets

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

TENDAI Ndoro’s ex-wife Thando Maseko has denied seizing the ailing former striker’s assets and leaving him with nothing.

Maseko has been accused of kicking Ndoro out of their upmarket Kyalami Estates home in Midrand, South Africa, and grabbing his luxurious cars.

Reports had stated that the house and vehicles were all registered in Maseko’s name, but she has come out denying all accusations against her inn a video that has gone viral.

“I just wanted to clear the air. On the issue that was posted about me, this lady in the picture is not me. People are mistaking me for the lady Tendai was dating after our marriage ended in 2018. I’ve not seen Tendai since then and I’ve never lived in Kyalami. When I was staying with him, we were in a rented house in Boksburg (in Johannesburg’s East Rand) and he didn’t own that property.

“During the time l was with Ndoro, we didn’t live the luxurious life people are saying. This was the time when he was having problems with Ajax. They were not paying him and we were in arrears. We couldn’t even pay rent. The cars that they talk about were not there. We only had one car and we would fight over who drives it,” said Maseko.

She also opened up on domestic violence troubles in their relationship and said she at one time opened charges against the former Warriors’ front man. – @innocentskizoe