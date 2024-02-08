Tennis Zimbabwe rolls out training programme

Nkosilathi Sibanda, [email protected]

TENNIS Zimbabwe have successfully rolled out their Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI), in which they have partnered with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education in a bid to expose and educate young players and coaches at an early age.

The Junior Tennis Initiative is a national programme that targets the 14 and under age group of players and is supported by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), in partnership with various stakeholders in local sport.

The programme is led by the JTI national coordinator Linsent Chitiyo and has so far been introduced in certain provinces.

More than 150 primary and secondary school teachers countrywide have passed through the orientation phase of the programme.

The introductory phases have been facilitated by Chitiyo and former Davis Cup captain Martin Dzuwa.

In an interview with ‘Zimpapers Sports Hub ‘on Tuesday, Chitiyo said they will use selected centres in the provinces as key in providing a talent development base.

“The Junior Tennis Initiative is a key part of Tennis Zimbabwe’s player development pathway which is aimed at increasing the number of players transitioning from the JTI to international performance player pathways.

“In the programme, I am the national coordinator, working with different deliverers in various provinces of Zimbabwe, who are at the core centres of talent identification, selection and nurturing players for podium performance. Currently, the program is in partnership with the Ministry of Education on the ZimFit physical education roll-out orientation programme which is underway in various provinces within all schools, that started at Harare Girls High and has been to Mashonaland Central and Manicaland,” said Chitiyo.

The JTI programme, according to Chitiyo, is running in seven key pillars that include, parental support, partnerships, pathways, performance, personnel, performance, participation and physical education.

“The current status of the programme has nine coaches and two teachers directly reporting to the platform from 14 venues all over the provinces, with 662 players under the age of 14, 17 and 19.

“Such programmes then feed into the provincial tournaments for national rankings and national selectors then choose national representatives from.”-@NkosieLegend