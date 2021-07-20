Tennis Zimbabwe still hopeful of ITF 18-and-Under

Harare Bureau

TENNIS Zimbabwe manager Cliff Nhokwara says they remain hopeful they can still host the planned International Tennis Federation 18-and-Under tournaments before end of year despite the postponement of two events that were scheduled to start this month.

Zimbabwe were set to host three events in Harare between this month and August.

The first event was set for July 26 to July 31 and the second one was scheduled to run from August 2 to August 7. But these events have been postponed to a later date.

The third tournament is due to take place from August 9 to August 14 and the national association is hoping they can still go ahead with the event if they get clearance from the Sports Commission.

“It’s all subject to getting an approval from the Sports Commission, which is still pending. So if we were to get an SRC approval that would have allowed us to do the one starting on the 9th.

“The other two if we were to get an approval from the Sports Commission in the next week or so, ITF might still be able to accommodate us to host all the three events continuously from the 9th.

“If we don’t get the approval, it means even the one that was supposed to start on the 9th will also be affected, meaning that we will have to postpone it again to some dates in September or October,” said Nhokwara.