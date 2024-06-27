Tensions flare between vendors and Bulawayo City Council

Bulawayo City Council continues with running battles with illegal vendors operating at illegal points around the city.

Peter Matika, [email protected]

TENSIONS between a group of illegal vendors operating along the 5th Avenue market lane and Bulawayo City Council (BCC) municipal police continue to escalate, with vendors accusing the authorities of stealing their goods during a series of recent raids.

BCC municipal police and the informal traders have over the past few weeks been involved in violent clashes during raids.

In a recent incident, a group of vendors alleged that their merchandise had gone missing after a raid conducted by the municipal police.

They claimed that municipal police on Tuesday afternoon broke into a church where they kept their wares and stole the goods.

“We work hard every day to earn a living, and it is disheartening to see our goods being confiscated and possibly stolen by those who are meant to uphold the law,” said a vendor who preferred anonymity.

Last week a group of vendors operating along the 5th Avenue market lane were left nursing injuries after an alleged violent raid was conducted by BCC resulting in the confiscation of their goods.

The raid, which was reportedly intended to enforce municipal bylaws and regulations regarding informal trading in the area, resulted in chaos and confusion among the vendors.

The incident left several vendors injured.

“This raid was a violation of our rights as vendors trying to make a living. We are hardworking individuals trying to support our families, and this heavy-handed approach by the authorities has left us shaken,” said a vendor.

The informal traders are now accusing the local authority of abusing its power.

The conflict between illegal vendors and the municipal police has been ongoing for some time, as authorities seek to regulate informal trading activities in the city.

Responding to the allegations, BCC corporate communications manager Mrs Nesisa Mpofu denied any wrongdoing by municipal police.

“Yes, the City of Bulawayo conducted enforcement on 5th Avenue. However, contrary to these reports, three municipal police officers suffered injuries and municipal vehicles were damaged. One of the council vehicles had its door window smashed, and dents on the bonnet and door. Another one was dented on the tailgate and both doors. It was also dented on the rooftop,” she said.

Mrs Mpofu said a police report was made at Bulawayo Central Police Station concerning the issue.

She also denied allegations of the violence saying, that BCC and its municipal police were not the aggressors during the raids.

“There were no physical altercations during operations and no force was applied as there was no need for any. When wares are confiscated they are handed over to the Zimbabwe Republic Police licensing (Drill hall) for further processing,” she said.

Mrs Mpofu said following the completion of allocations on 5th Avenue, BCC started enforcement to ensure that only those with licenses remained on the designated site.

“The operation is still ongoing. The City of Bulawayo is very mindful of the needs of stakeholders and should anyone not be happy with the customer experience with any of its personnel, they are encouraged to make a report to the customer contact centre,” she said.

The escalating tensions have sparked concerns among community leaders and advocacy groups and they are calling for a peaceful resolution.

Vendors for ED patron and Greens district chairperson, Cde Tendai Charuka urged both the vendors and the municipal authorities to engage in dialogue to address the underlying issues and find a way forward that respects the rights of all parties involved.

“This is disheartening. These vendors are merely trying to make an honest living and then we get reports of such unwarranted behaviour by municipal officers resulting in some vendors being injured,” said Cde Charuka.