Terroso left baffled by DeMbare game

Bulawayo Chiefs players were left disappointed by Saturday’s result against Dynamos

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs coach Nilton Terroso got a glimpse of the dirty side of Zimbabwean football when Dynamos forced a 15-minute stoppage that left him confused.

Referee Hardley Ndazi, who appears to have an awkward relationship with Dynamos, awarded Chiefs a penalty in the 62nd minute of the game for a handling offence.

The visitors’ players and officials protested against the referee’s decision leading to a 15-minute stoppage that Dynamos used to their advantage.

The long break and throwing of missiles by fans was something Terroso had never witnessed in his career.

But Dynamos knew exactly what they were doing.

It was a psychological battle in which Dynamos came out tops.

Commenting on the stoppage Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya confessed that the delay was to some degree tactical.

“It was tactical.

We wanted to distract the opponent and I am sure it worked.

But really we were so disgruntled with the awarding of the penalty.

We thought it wasn’t a penalty, we have got video evidence to speak for that, but the referees enforce the rules.

“So yes, it was tactical and disappointment at our end at the same time.

I thought the referee handled the game well in the first-half, but giving a soft penalty like that in a game of this magnitude was very unfortunate.

But he is also human, we have had problems with him before, but I think he managed the pressure so well because he was under so much pressure before this game.

I think he deserves credit for his handling of today’s game apart from that penalty mistake which happens in football, but he was good,” said Ndiraya.

Terreso couldn’t believe the scenes at Barbourfields Stadium.

“We got a penalty and from there I don’t know what happened.

After that the game is over.

No one understands what happened after the penalty.

After that break we got a player sent off.

I don’t know what happened.

It was a normal game of football for 62 minutes, after that I don’t know what happened.

Everyone is just confused.

I have to learn and understand what this is.

I have never seen this in my life.

I have to understand from the people around me what really happened,” said Terroso.

