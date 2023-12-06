Terrybliss plots comeback

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

KWEKWE based Afro-fusion musician, Telson Migi better known as Terrybliss in music circles, is set to drop a new single this Thursday at a show slated for King Solomon’s Café marking his return to the music scene after a long sabbatical.

The 2012 Chibuku Road to Fame winner, who had left music to pursue other opportunities, is set to mark his return with the release of a single called Umbimbindoga.

The former Bob Nyabinde bass guitarist, Terrybliss will share the stage with Agga Nyabinde, Trevor the One while DJ P-Nut will be on the decks.

The show will also mark the introduction of jazz Thursdays at Solomon’s Café.

Terry, who also worked with late national hero Oliver Mtukudzi, said he could not resist the call from his fans to return to the stage.

“Music runs in my DNA and in as much as I have tried to pursue other life opportunities, I found myself back on stage. My fans have been giving me pressure to give them something and that is exactly what I am doing. You cannot run away from music,” he said.

After the drop of the single, Terrybliss said he will work on an album and will continue with live shows.

The Bliss Band front man has one album under his belt, Kwa-Terry which he released in 2013.