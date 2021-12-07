Tesma Awards announce nominees

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ON Friday, organisers of The Eminent in Sports, Music and Academic (Tesma) awards announced nominees for their third instalment.

The awards that honour stand-out artistes, athletes, students and teachers from Matabeleland South will once again be held in the mining town of Gwanda at the town’s District Club on December 18.

Administrator for Educational Foundation Trust, Jeremiah Ndlovu said preparations for the event were going according to plan.

“Preparations for this year’s awards are at an advanced stage and we’re ready to host the event for the third consecutive year,” he said.

Notable from the nominees list is the multi-nominations for red-hot Sandra Sibanda, a gospel musician. After winning the Newcomer of the Year (All Genres) award at the recently-held Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards, Sibanda has been nominated in six categories.

Hip hop artiste Zagoe Radge and RnB singer Leslie Kampila both have four nominations while some have at least two nominations.

Running under the theme, “Simply the best” the award ceremony will award graft and raw talent. Creatives will battle it out in the 18 categories which are the Best Gospel song, Best Hip-hop song, Best Reggae song, Best Collaboration, Best Gospel Choir, Best Album of the year, Best Video of the year, Best Song of the year, Best Comedian, Best Kwaito song, Best Music producer, Best Theatre Group, Best Dance Group, Best Maskandi song, Best Afro-pop song, Best Live performance and Lifetime Achievement Award.

Complementary categories are in the academic and sports field namely: Best Grade Seven student, Best O-Level student, Best A-Level student, Best successful teaching record, Humanitarian Award, Provincial Award of Peace, Best Male athlete, Best Female athlete, Best Team of the year, Best Coach of the Year, Junior Sportsperson of the year, Best Paralympic Athlete of the year and Best Paralympic Team of the year.

The voting process will be via SMS only with voters sending their favourite contestants’ shortcode.

Voting will close on the day of the awards.

The full list of the arts categories and nominees:

Best Afro-pop Act:

1. Kay Kid umfanomsotho

2. Sandra Sibanda

3. Teezar Grey

Best Album:

1. Sandra Sibanda

2. Scotch Edwards

3. Bhadilah

Best Collaboration:

1. Bry ft Ndunge

2. Zagoe Radge ft Ronnie B

3. Huslerstaffpix ft Danger Boy x Kulture

Best Gospel Act:

1. Maginasi

2. Sandra Sibanda

3. Obiq ft CALM Worship x Teezar Grey

Best Hip Hop Act:

1. Ten Ricks

2. Zagoe Radge

3. Jay D The Poet

Best House Act:

1. K. O. D

2. Leslie Kampila

3. Lee Knocks ft Bhadilah

Best Kwaito Act:

1. Mafuka

2. Ndazah

Best Live Performance:

1. Zagoe Radge

2. Sbhevara

Best Maskandi Act:

1. Khuzumhlola

2. Amabhubesi Amahle

Best New Artiste:

1. Sandra Sibanda

2. Psycho Ted

3. Donald Nera

Best Poet:

1. Jovis Jovara

2. Imbongi YakoNgwenya

Best Reggae Act:

1. Bry

2. Khoi Khoi

3. Ndazah

Best R&B Act:

1. Nadi. J

2. Leslie Kampila

3. Teezar Grey

Best Video:

1. Leslie Kampila

2. Sandra Sibanda

3. Kay Kid ft Zhezhingtongs

Best Song of the Year:

1. Sandra Sibanda

2. Leslie Kampila

3. Zagoe Radge

Young Star of the Year:

1. Dubula & Zimi

2. Huslerstaffpix

3. Donald Nera

Best Acapella/Imbube Act:

1. Amaqaqa

2. Blessed Assurance

Best Music Producer:

1. Kuda Kay

2. DJ Drums

3. Lance Hebron — @eMKlass_49